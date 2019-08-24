Global Social Chain (GSC) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $137,526.00

Global Social Chain (CURRENCY:GSC) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 24th. In the last week, Global Social Chain has traded 18.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Global Social Chain token can now be purchased for $0.0087 or 0.00000086 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Rfinex, OKEx, HADAX and Indodax. Global Social Chain has a total market cap of $4.70 million and approximately $137,526.00 worth of Global Social Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Global Social Chain Profile

Global Social Chain was first traded on April 7th, 2018. Global Social Chain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 542,448,121 tokens. Global Social Chain’s official Twitter account is @gsc_socialchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Global Social Chain’s official message board is medium.com/@gsc_socialchain . The official website for Global Social Chain is www.gsc.social

Buying and Selling Global Social Chain

Global Social Chain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HADAX, Indodax, OKEx and Rfinex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Global Social Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Global Social Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Global Social Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

