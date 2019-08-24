Glencore PLC (LON:GLEN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Glencore PLC (LON:GLEN) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 292.43 ($3.82).

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GLEN. Macquarie dropped their target price on Glencore from GBX 290 ($3.79) to GBX 260 ($3.40) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Glencore in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 220 ($2.87) target price on Glencore and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. HSBC set a GBX 360 ($4.70) target price on Glencore and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 280 ($3.66) price target on shares of Glencore in a research note on Thursday, August 8th.

Shares of LON GLEN traded down GBX 3.45 ($0.05) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 225.50 ($2.95). 28,271,194 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,120,000. Glencore has a 52-week low of GBX 188.51 ($2.46) and a 52-week high of GBX 343.60 ($4.49). The stock has a market capitalization of $30.64 billion and a PE ratio of 36.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.29, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 253.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 285.45.

Glencore plc engages in the production, refinement, processing, storage, transport, and marketing of metals and minerals, energy products, and agricultural products. It operates in three segments: Metals and Minerals, Energy Products, and Agricultural Products. The Metals and Minerals segment is involved in smelting, refining, mining, processing, and storing zinc, copper, lead, alumina, aluminum, ferroalloys, nickel, cobalt, and iron ore.

