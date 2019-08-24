Giant Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $2,205.00 (GIC)

Giant (CURRENCY:GIC) traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 24th. Giant has a market cap of $91,435.00 and approximately $2,205.00 worth of Giant was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Giant coin can currently be bought for about $0.0162 or 0.00000161 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including $11.91, $50.68, $10.42 and $24.71. Over the last seven days, Giant has traded down 12.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $56.13 or 0.00561210 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00004939 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0405 or 0.00000405 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000252 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded down 63.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002089 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001317 BTC.

ZEST (ZEST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0817 or 0.00002491 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Stakinglab (LABX) traded down 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002433 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000262 BTC.

Giant Coin Profile

GIC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. It launched on May 8th, 2018. Giant’s total supply is 5,803,192 coins and its circulating supply is 5,653,188 coins. The Reddit community for Giant is /r/giantadmin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Giant is giantpay.network. Giant’s official Twitter account is @giant_coin.

Buying and Selling Giant

Giant can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $31.10, $5.63, $70.83, $24.71, $10.42, $13.92, $7.59, $18.98, $50.68, $20.33, $33.89 and $11.91. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Giant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Giant should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Giant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

