GenesisX (XGS) Price Reaches $0.0066 on Major Exchanges

GenesisX (CURRENCY:XGS) traded down 5.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 24th. GenesisX has a market capitalization of $56,497.00 and approximately $286.00 worth of GenesisX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, GenesisX has traded down 30.8% against the U.S. dollar. One GenesisX coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0066 or 0.00000065 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including TradeOgre and CryptoBridge.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About GenesisX

XGS is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 2nd, 2018. GenesisX’s total supply is 8,584,075 coins. The Reddit community for GenesisX is /r/Genesisxofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GenesisX’s official Twitter account is @GenesisX_XGS . GenesisX’s official website is genesisx.net

GenesisX Coin Trading

GenesisX can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GenesisX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GenesisX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GenesisX using one of the exchanges listed above.

