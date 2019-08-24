Gene Source Code Chain (GENE) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $23,222.00

Gene Source Code Chain (CURRENCY:GENE) traded down 3.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 24th. Gene Source Code Chain has a market capitalization of $2.91 million and approximately $23,222.00 worth of Gene Source Code Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Gene Source Code Chain has traded down 11.6% against the dollar. One Gene Source Code Chain token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0078 or 0.00000077 BTC on major exchanges including FCoin and IDEX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002699 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.41 or 0.00261823 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009903 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $131.96 or 0.01308206 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0690 or 0.00000684 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00021704 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.95 or 0.00098609 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0429 or 0.00000425 BTC.

Gene Source Code Chain Token Profile

Gene Source Code Chain was first traded on December 22nd, 2017. Gene Source Code Chain’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 375,044,800 tokens. Gene Source Code Chain’s official website is www.gscchain.org . Gene Source Code Chain’s official Twitter account is @PARKGENE1

Gene Source Code Chain Token Trading

Gene Source Code Chain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: FCoin and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gene Source Code Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gene Source Code Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gene Source Code Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

