Gemini Dollar Price Tops $1.00 on Major Exchanges (GUSD)

Gemini Dollar (CURRENCY:GUSD) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 24th. One Gemini Dollar token can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00009895 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, The Rock Trading, DEx.top and Bibox. Gemini Dollar has a market capitalization of $6.99 million and approximately $2.08 million worth of Gemini Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Gemini Dollar has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002678 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.40 or 0.00260849 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009909 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $132.78 or 0.01312006 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0683 or 0.00000675 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00021400 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.93 or 0.00098119 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0431 or 0.00000426 BTC.

Gemini Dollar Token Profile

Gemini Dollar launched on September 9th, 2018. Gemini Dollar’s total supply is 6,966,986 tokens. Gemini Dollar’s official Twitter account is @GeminiDotCom . Gemini Dollar’s official website is gemini.com/dollar . The Reddit community for Gemini Dollar is /r/Gemini and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Gemini Dollar is gemini.com/blog

Buying and Selling Gemini Dollar

Gemini Dollar can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: The Rock Trading, DEx.top, Bibox and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gemini Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gemini Dollar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gemini Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

