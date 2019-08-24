GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) VP Robert Zmudka Sells 2,134 Shares of Stock

GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) VP Robert Zmudka sold 2,134 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.94, for a total transaction of $162,055.96. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $726,290.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of GATX opened at $72.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.01. GATX Co. has a 12 month low of $67.46 and a 12 month high of $89.94.

GATX (NYSE:GATX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The transportation company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $359.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $355.00 million. GATX had a net margin of 14.88% and a return on equity of 10.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that GATX Co. will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. GATX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.25%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Connable Office Inc. boosted its position in shares of GATX by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 4,477 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its position in shares of GATX by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,115 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of GATX by 56.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 554 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of GATX by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,147 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in shares of GATX by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 24,851 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,898,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter.

About GATX

GATX Corporation leases, operates, manages, and remarkets assets in the rail and marine markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Rail North America, Rail International, Portfolio Management, and American Steamship Company (ASC). The Rail North America segment primarily leases railcars and locomotives.

