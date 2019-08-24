Frontline (NYSE:FRO) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Frontline (NYSE:FRO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on FRO. TheStreet raised shares of Frontline from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Frontline from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley set a $8.00 price target on shares of Frontline and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $8.00 price target on shares of Frontline and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7.47.

NYSE FRO opened at $7.92 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.37. Frontline has a 52 week low of $4.82 and a 52 week high of $9.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.10, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.02.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FRO. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Frontline in the second quarter worth about $89,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Frontline in the second quarter worth about $86,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Frontline by 181.6% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 308,902 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,505,000 after purchasing an additional 199,214 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Frontline by 420.6% in the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 554,841 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,439,000 after purchasing an additional 448,255 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Frontline in the second quarter worth about $98,000. 17.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Frontline

Frontline Ltd., a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2018, the company's fleet consisted of 61 vessels, which included very large crude carrier, Suezmax, and LR2/Aframax tankers with an aggregate capacity of approximately 11.6 million deadweight ton.

