Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-eight research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $87.33.

FTNT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Fortinet from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, June 24th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Fortinet in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Fortinet in a report on Friday, May 3rd.

In other Fortinet news, VP Michael Xie sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.43, for a total transaction of $2,817,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,388,548 shares in the company, valued at $449,945,435.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP John Whittle sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.23, for a total transaction of $94,037.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 9,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $700,316.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 50,250 shares of company stock valued at $3,642,598. 17.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bremer Bank National Association acquired a new position in shares of Fortinet during the first quarter worth $44,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Fortinet by 2,117.4% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 510 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust acquired a new position in shares of Fortinet during the second quarter worth $51,000. Employers Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fortinet during the second quarter worth $54,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in shares of Fortinet by 207.2% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 943 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTNT traded down $1.40 during trading on Monday, reaching $80.35. The stock had a trading volume of 1,314,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,738,848. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $83.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.83. The stock has a market cap of $14.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.11, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.08. Fortinet has a fifty-two week low of $64.41 and a fifty-two week high of $96.96.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The software maker reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.28. Fortinet had a net margin of 19.07% and a return on equity of 23.96%. The business had revenue of $521.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $511.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Fortinet will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration; FortiSandbox technology that delivers proactive detection and mitigation services; and FortiSIEM family of software solutions, which offers a cloud-ready security information and event management solutions.

