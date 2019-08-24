Fortescue Metals Group (OTCMKTS:FSUMF) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $5.63

Fortescue Metals Group Limited (OTCMKTS:FSUMF) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.63 and traded as high as $5.09. Fortescue Metals Group shares last traded at $5.06, with a volume of 6,700 shares.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.33.

Fortescue Metals Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:FSUMF)

Fortescue Metals Group Limited engages in the exploration, development, production, processing, and sale of iron ore in Australia, China, and internationally. The company owns and operates the Chichester Hub that includes the Cloudbreak and Christmas Creek mines located in the Chichester ranges; and the Solomon Hub comprising the Firetail and Kings Valley mines located in the Hamersley ranges of Pilbara, Western Australia.

