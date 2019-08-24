FolmCoin Price Tops $0.0003 (FLM)

FolmCoin (CURRENCY:FLM) traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 24th. One FolmCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges including CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. FolmCoin has a market cap of $2,943.00 and approximately $5.00 worth of FolmCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, FolmCoin has traded 12.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get FolmCoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10,170.17 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $191.05 or 0.01879223 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $307.14 or 0.03020977 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $73.56 or 0.00723519 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $80.77 or 0.00794383 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00011499 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.90 or 0.00067844 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.32 or 0.00494909 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.91 or 0.00136833 BTC.

FolmCoin Profile

FLM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PHI1612 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 18th, 2018. FolmCoin’s total supply is 9,662,813 coins. FolmCoin’s official Twitter account is @folmcoin . FolmCoin’s official website is folmcoin.com

Buying and Selling FolmCoin

FolmCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FolmCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FolmCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FolmCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for FolmCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FolmCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.