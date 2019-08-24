Flash Market Cap Hits $726,704.00 (FLASH)

Flash (CURRENCY:FLASH) traded 27.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 24th. One Flash coin can now be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges including CryptoBridge, Cryptopia and CoinExchange. Flash has a market capitalization of $726,704.00 and $755.00 worth of Flash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Flash has traded down 1.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002700 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.39 or 0.00263942 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010015 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $131.97 or 0.01320033 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0688 or 0.00000688 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00021796 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.72 or 0.00097258 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0427 or 0.00000427 BTC.

Flash Profile

Flash’s total supply is 900,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Flash is /r/FlashCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Flash’s official Twitter account is @FlashCoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Flash is flashcoin.io

Buying and Selling Flash

Flash can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Flash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

