Fitbit Inc (NYSE:FIT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Fitbit Inc (NYSE:FIT) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.18.

FIT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fitbit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Fitbit from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Fitbit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Fitbit from $5.00 to $2.00 in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, DA Davidson set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Fitbit and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of NYSE FIT traded down $0.11 during trading on Monday, hitting $3.03. 4,378,686 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,454,500. Fitbit has a 12-month low of $2.85 and a 12-month high of $6.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.03.

Fitbit (NYSE:FIT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $313.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.59 million. Fitbit had a negative return on equity of 15.67% and a negative net margin of 8.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.22) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fitbit will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Fitbit by 291.2% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,125 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,815 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Fitbit by 1,110.9% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,752 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 5,277 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Fitbit during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fitbit during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in Fitbit during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors own 61.27% of the company’s stock.

Fitbit Company Profile

Fitbit, Inc, a technology company, provides health solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of devices, including Fitbit Charge 3, Fitbit Surge, Fitbit Blaze, Fitbit Charge 2, Alta HR, Alta, Fitbit Ace, Fitbit Flex 2, Fitbit One, and Fitbit Zip activity trackers; Fitbit Ionic and Fitbit Versa smartwatches; Fitbit Aria 2 Wi-Fi smart scales; and a range of accessories, such as bands and frames for its devices, as well as Fitbit Flyer, a wireless headphone designed for fitness.

