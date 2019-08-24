First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX) Stock Holdings Lowered by Sequoia Wealth Management LLC

Sequoia Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,076 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,910 shares during the period. First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF comprises 4.1% of Sequoia Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Sequoia Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.34% of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF worth $4,321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 9,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 9,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management boosted its holdings in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management now owns 7,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 14,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wintrust Investments LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 4.4% during the second quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 9,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after buying an additional 378 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA FPX traded down $1.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $77.22. 88,317 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 82,068. The business’s 50 day moving average is $79.28 and its 200-day moving average is $75.95. First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF has a 1 year low of $57.82 and a 1 year high of $81.51.

First Trust US IPO Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the IPOX-100 U.S. Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index is a modified value-weighted price index measuring the performance of the top 100 United States companies ranked quarterly by market capitalization in the IPOX Global Composite Index.

