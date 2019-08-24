Financial Review: Tremont Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:TRMT) & RPT Realty (NASDAQ:RPT)

Tremont Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:TRMT) and RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Tremont Mortgage Trust and RPT Realty’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tremont Mortgage Trust $3.89 million 9.43 -$1.60 million N/A N/A RPT Realty $260.62 million 3.67 $17.62 million $1.35 8.81

RPT Realty has higher revenue and earnings than Tremont Mortgage Trust.

Profitability

This table compares Tremont Mortgage Trust and RPT Realty’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tremont Mortgage Trust 26.87% 2.40% 0.86% RPT Realty 7.90% 2.63% 1.00%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Tremont Mortgage Trust and RPT Realty, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tremont Mortgage Trust 0 2 1 0 2.33 RPT Realty 1 0 0 0 1.00

Tremont Mortgage Trust presently has a consensus price target of $5.33, suggesting a potential upside of 19.05%. RPT Realty has a consensus price target of $10.50, suggesting a potential downside of 11.76%. Given Tremont Mortgage Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Tremont Mortgage Trust is more favorable than RPT Realty.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

6.8% of Tremont Mortgage Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.2% of Tremont Mortgage Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.6% of RPT Realty shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Tremont Mortgage Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 19.6%. RPT Realty pays an annual dividend of $0.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.4%. RPT Realty pays out 65.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Volatility and Risk

Tremont Mortgage Trust has a beta of 1.15, meaning that its share price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, RPT Realty has a beta of 0.67, meaning that its share price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Tremont Mortgage Trust beats RPT Realty on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tremont Mortgage Trust

Tremont Mortgage Trust, a real estate investment trust (REIT), focuses on originating and investing in first mortgage loans secured by middle market and transitional commercial real estate in the United States. The company qualifies as a REIT for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts. Tremont Mortgage Trust is a subsidiary of Tremont Realty Advisors LLC.

About RPT Realty

RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company's locally-curated consumer experiences reflect the lifestyles of its diverse neighborhoods and match the modern expectations of its retail partners. The Company is a fully integrated and self-administered REIT publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol RPT. As of March 31, 2019, the Company's portfolio consisted of 49 shopping centers (including 1 shopping center owned through a joint venture) representing 11.9 million square feet. As of March 31, 2019, the Company's aggregate portfolio was 94.8% leased.

