Fibrocell Science (NASDAQ:FCSC) Lifted to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fibrocell Science (NASDAQ:FCSC) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $2.25 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Fibrocell Science, Inc. is an autologous cell and gene therapy company focused on developing first-in-class treatments for rare and serious skin and connective tissue diseases with high unmet medical needs. Fibrocell’s most advanced drug candidate, azficel-T, uses its FDA-approved proprietary autologous fibroblast technology and is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of chronic dysphonia resulting from vocal cord scarring or atrophy. In collaboration with Intrexon Corporation, a leader in synthetic biology, Fibrocell is also developing gene therapies for orphan skin diseases using gene-modified autologous fibroblasts. The Company’s lead orphan gene-therapy drug candidate, FCX-007, is in late stage pre-clinical development for the treatment of recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa. Fibrocell is also in pre-clinical development of FCX-013, its second gene-therapy drug candidate, for the treatment of linear scleroderma. “

FCSC has been the subject of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Fibrocell Science in a research note on Friday, August 16th. ValuEngine raised Fibrocell Science from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

Shares of FCSC stock opened at $1.86 on Wednesday. Fibrocell Science has a 52-week low of $1.45 and a 52-week high of $3.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a current ratio of 3.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.35 million, a P/E ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.98.

Fibrocell Science (NASDAQ:FCSC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $1.30. The business had revenue of $21.79 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fibrocell Science will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FCSC. Apis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fibrocell Science during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Fibrocell Science during the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in Fibrocell Science by 90.7% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 39,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 18,958 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Fibrocell Science by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 59,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Fibrocell Science by 140.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 394,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 230,522 shares in the last quarter. 29.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fibrocell Science, Inc, an autologous cell and gene therapy company, focuses on discovering and developing therapies for diseases affecting the skin and connective tissues in the United States. The company's gene therapy product candidates include FCX-007 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials to treat recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa; FCX-013, a gene therapy for localized scleroderma; and gene-therapy program that is in research phase to arthritis and related conditions.

