FansTime (FTI) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $252,655.00

FansTime (CURRENCY:FTI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 24th. In the last week, FansTime has traded 4.4% higher against the dollar. FansTime has a market cap of $2.41 million and $252,655.00 worth of FansTime was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FansTime token can now be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinMex, FCoin, Gate.io and Bit-Z.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002699 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.43 or 0.00261392 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009877 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $132.26 or 0.01308188 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0682 or 0.00000675 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00021754 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.95 or 0.00098394 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0429 or 0.00000425 BTC.

FansTime Token Profile

FansTime’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,850,000,000 tokens. FansTime’s official Twitter account is @FansTime_FTI and its Facebook page is accessible here . FansTime’s official website is fanstime.org

FansTime Token Trading

FansTime can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Bit-Z, CoinMex, CoinEgg, FCoin and HADAX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FansTime directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FansTime should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FansTime using one of the exchanges listed above.

