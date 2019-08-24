Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fabrinet provides precision optical, electro-mechanical and electronic manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers of complex products, such as optical communication components, modules and sub-systems, industrial lasers and sensors. The Company offers a broad range of advanced optical capabilities across the entire manufacturing process, including process engineering, design for manufacturability, supply chain management, manufacturing, final assembly and test. Fabrinet manufactures, assembles, and tests products for customers at its main manufacturing facilities in Bangkok, Thailand. The Company designs and manufactures its own bulk optical materials and components at its facilities in Fuzhou, the People’s Republic of China, and New Jersey, USA. “

Get Fabrinet alerts:

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on FN. ValuEngine lowered shares of Fabrinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 18th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their price target on shares of Fabrinet to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Northland Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $47.50 price target on shares of Fabrinet in a report on Monday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Fabrinet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.50.

FN traded down $0.80 during trading on Friday, reaching $47.59. 649,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 418,556. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $52.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 3.27. Fabrinet has a fifty-two week low of $40.94 and a fifty-two week high of $62.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 14.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.00.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 19th. The technology company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. Fabrinet had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 15.40%. The company had revenue of $405.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $399.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Fabrinet will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David T. Mitchell sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.90, for a total value of $1,287,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 73,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,163,789.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 90,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,466,100 in the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Fabrinet by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,452,511 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $285,494,000 after purchasing an additional 85,633 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Fabrinet by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,254,678 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $161,660,000 after purchasing an additional 139,078 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Fabrinet by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,848,772 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $149,162,000 after purchasing an additional 108,412 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Fabrinet by 233.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,106,512 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,961,000 after purchasing an additional 775,118 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Fabrinet by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 999,623 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,341,000 after purchasing an additional 189,390 shares during the period. 91.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fabrinet Company Profile

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, packaging, integration, final assembly, and test.

Recommended Story: What is a Special Dividend?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fabrinet (FN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fabrinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fabrinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.