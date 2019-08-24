Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.25 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR) will report $1.25 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Extra Space Storage’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.25 and the lowest is $1.24. Extra Space Storage posted earnings per share of $1.20 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Extra Space Storage will report full year earnings of $4.86 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.83 to $4.89. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $5.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.98 to $5.14. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Extra Space Storage.

Get Extra Space Storage alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on EXR. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 target price on shares of Extra Space Storage in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird set a $121.00 target price on shares of Extra Space Storage and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a report on Monday, August 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $131.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.04.

Extra Space Storage stock traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $121.00. 577,389 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 808,364. The company has a market cap of $15.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.91, a P/E/G ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 0.22. Extra Space Storage has a twelve month low of $83.70 and a twelve month high of $123.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of $114.02 and a 200-day moving average of $105.56.

In other news, EVP James Overturf sold 880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.87, for a total value of $95,805.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,386,720.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Spencer Kirk sold 248,103 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.33, for a total transaction of $30,102,336.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 153,069 shares in the company, valued at $18,571,861.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 255,466 shares of company stock worth $30,933,783 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.29% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Extra Space Storage by 10.5% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. 6 Meridian lifted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 5,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 6,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $683,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 10,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 103.4% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.59% of the company’s stock.

About Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned and/or operated 1,647 self-storage stores in 39 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.2 million units and approximately 125.7 million square feet of rentable space.

See Also: What is a CD ladder?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Extra Space Storage (EXR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Extra Space Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extra Space Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.