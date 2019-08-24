Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.91 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) will post earnings per share of $0.91 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Expeditors International of Washington’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.94 and the lowest is $0.86. Expeditors International of Washington posted earnings of $0.92 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington will report full year earnings of $3.53 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.40 to $3.61. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.58 to $3.95. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Expeditors International of Washington.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The transportation company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.08. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 31.26% and a net margin of 7.57%. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. They set a “sell” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Expeditors International of Washington from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. ValuEngine downgraded Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 0.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,383,240 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,622,132,000 after purchasing an additional 191,817 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 3.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,364,822 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,165,576,000 after purchasing an additional 546,889 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia increased its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 2.8% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 4,298,296 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $326,048,000 after purchasing an additional 118,440 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 0.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,626,370 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $199,237,000 after purchasing an additional 20,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,625,188 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $178,482,000 after acquiring an additional 113,850 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXPD stock traded down $1.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $68.32. 1,240,245 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,049,895. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.70. Expeditors International of Washington has a 1-year low of $62.90 and a 1-year high of $80.69. The company has a market cap of $12.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, and other logistics solutions.

