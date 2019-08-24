Expanse (EXP) 1-Day Volume Tops $7,665.00

Expanse (CURRENCY:EXP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 24th. Expanse has a market cap of $315,293.00 and approximately $7,665.00 worth of Expanse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Expanse coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0300 or 0.00000296 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BiteBTC, Cryptopia, YoBit and Poloniex. In the last seven days, Expanse has traded 13.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ubiq (UBQ) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0964 or 0.00000950 BTC.

Pirl (PIRL) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Travelflex (TRF) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Atheios (ATH) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

UR (UR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About Expanse

Expanse (CRYPTO:EXP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 3rd, 2015. Expanse’s total supply is 19,495,278 coins and its circulating supply is 10,495,278 coins. The Reddit community for Expanse is /r/expanseofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Expanse’s official message board is forum.expanse.tech . Expanse’s official website is www.expanse.tech . Expanse’s official Twitter account is @ExpanseOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “- Algorithm: Dagger – Block Reward: 8 – Gas Limit: 31415926 – Block Target: 60 seconds – Listen Port: 42786 – RPC Port: 9656 – Reserve: 11 Million (Community Managed) “

Expanse Coin Trading

Expanse can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC, Bittrex, Cryptopia, Poloniex, Upbit and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Expanse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Expanse should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Expanse using one of the exchanges listed above.

