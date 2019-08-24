Exosis (EXO) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $35,520.00

Exosis (CURRENCY:EXO) traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 24th. One Exosis coin can currently be purchased for about $0.44 or 0.00004351 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24, Exrates and Escodex. In the last week, Exosis has traded down 25.9% against the U.S. dollar. Exosis has a total market cap of $110,103.00 and $35,520.00 worth of Exosis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10,119.52 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $189.72 or 0.01875499 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $305.89 or 0.03023877 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $73.26 or 0.00724225 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $80.28 or 0.00793170 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00011598 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00068406 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.22 or 0.00496147 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.92 or 0.00137632 BTC.

Exosis Coin Profile

Exosis is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Exosis hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 30th, 2018. Exosis' total supply is 415,235 coins and its circulating supply is 250,235 coins. The official message board for Exosis is forum.exosis.org . The official website for Exosis is www.exosis.org .

and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Exosis

Exosis can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Escodex, Crex24 and Exrates. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Exosis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Exosis should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Exosis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

