Everus (EVR) Price Tops $0.0169 on Major Exchanges

Everus (CURRENCY:EVR) traded up 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 24th. Everus has a market capitalization of $7.71 million and $1,380.00 worth of Everus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Everus has traded down 4.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Everus coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0169 or 0.00000167 BTC on major exchanges including $24.43, $50.98, $10.39 and $18.94.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Maker (MKR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $497.34 or 0.04923574 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00047426 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001307 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000158 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000259 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000210 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Everus Coin Profile

Everus (EVR) is a coin. It was first traded on September 6th, 2017. Everus’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 456,725,314 coins. The Reddit community for Everus is /r/everus-world and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Everus’ official Twitter account is @everusworld and its Facebook page is accessible here . Everus’ official website is everus.org . Everus’ official message board is media.everus.org

Buying and Selling Everus

Everus can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $5.60, $7.50, $33.94, $24.43, $20.33, $32.15, $10.39, $18.94, $13.77, $24.68, $50.98 and $51.55. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Everus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Everus using one of the exchanges listed above.

