Espers Reaches Market Cap of $1.20 Million (ESP)

Espers (CURRENCY:ESP) traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 24th. One Espers coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptohub, CoinExchange and Livecoin. Espers has a total market capitalization of $1.20 million and $141.00 worth of Espers was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Espers has traded up 13.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $92.33 or 0.00909185 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00026570 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.67 or 0.00242882 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00007036 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000504 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002416 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00004186 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004074 BTC.

About Espers

Espers (CRYPTO:ESP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the HMQ1725 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 12th, 2016. Espers’ total supply is 22,888,373,670 coins. The Reddit community for Espers is /r/esperscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Espers’ official Twitter account is @CryptoCoderz and its Facebook page is accessible here . Espers’ official website is espers.io

Espers Coin Trading

Espers can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Cryptohub and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Espers directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Espers should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Espers using one of the exchanges listed above.

