Endor Protocol (EDR) Price Up 8.7% This Week

Endor Protocol (CURRENCY:EDR) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 24th. In the last week, Endor Protocol has traded up 8.7% against the dollar. Endor Protocol has a total market capitalization of $5.87 million and approximately $2.00 million worth of Endor Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Endor Protocol token can now be bought for about $0.0076 or 0.00000075 BTC on popular exchanges including BitForex, CoinBene, Hotbit and Coinall.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $92.02 or 0.00909218 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004060 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Stakenet (XSN) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000779 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00006983 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Endor Protocol Token Profile

Endor Protocol (CRYPTO:EDR) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 31st, 2017. Endor Protocol’s total supply is 1,469,212,017 tokens and its circulating supply is 771,819,907 tokens. Endor Protocol’s official Twitter account is @edinarworldwide and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Endor Protocol is /r/EndorCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Endor Protocol’s official website is www.endor.com

Buying and Selling Endor Protocol

Endor Protocol can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Coinsuper, Bittrex, BitForex, CoinBene, DEx.top, Bilaxy, Hotbit, Coinall, Upbit and Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Endor Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Endor Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Endor Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

