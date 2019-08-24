Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.36 Per Share

Analysts predict that Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) will report $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Encore Capital Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.29 and the highest is $1.41. Encore Capital Group reported earnings of $1.19 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Encore Capital Group will report full-year earnings of $5.65 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.39 to $5.85. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $6.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.63 to $6.75. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Encore Capital Group.

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The asset manager reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.28. Encore Capital Group had a return on equity of 19.85% and a net margin of 11.14%. The firm had revenue of $346.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $353.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Encore Capital Group in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Encore Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. BidaskClub upgraded Encore Capital Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Encore Capital Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.80.

Shares of NASDAQ ECPG traded down $1.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $35.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 401,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 262,388. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.94. Encore Capital Group has a 12-month low of $20.38 and a 12-month high of $40.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.49.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in Encore Capital Group in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Encore Capital Group by 615.5% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,862 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,462 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in Encore Capital Group in the first quarter worth approximately $121,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in Encore Capital Group in the first quarter worth approximately $222,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Encore Capital Group in the second quarter worth approximately $223,000.

About Encore Capital Group

Encore Capital Group, Inc, a specialty finance company, together with its subsidiaries, provides debt recovery solutions and other related services for consumers across a range of financial assets worldwide. The company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery.

