EMC Insurance Group Inc. (NASDAQ:EMCI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.23

EMC Insurance Group Inc. (NASDAQ:EMCI) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 15th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.23 per share by the insurance provider on Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 26th.

EMC Insurance Group has increased its dividend by an average of 8.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 9 consecutive years. EMC Insurance Group has a dividend payout ratio of 76.7% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall.

Shares of EMC Insurance Group stock opened at $36.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09. EMC Insurance Group has a 52-week low of $22.98 and a 52-week high of $36.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $786.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.06 and a beta of 0.32. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.16.

EMC Insurance Group (NASDAQ:EMCI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The insurance provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.19. EMC Insurance Group had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 5.56%. The firm had revenue of $182.64 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that EMC Insurance Group will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EMCI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of EMC Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of EMC Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

About EMC Insurance Group

EMC Insurance Group Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Property and Casualty Insurance, and Reinsurance. The Property and Casualty Insurance segment underwrites commercial and personal lines of insurance products.

