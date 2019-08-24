Egretia (EGT) Price Hits $0.0195 on Top Exchanges

Egretia (CURRENCY:EGT) traded down 6.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 24th. Egretia has a total market cap of $82.30 million and $13.00 million worth of Egretia was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Egretia token can now be bought for approximately $0.0195 or 0.00000195 BTC on major exchanges including OKEx, Bilaxy, Kucoin and CoinEx. Over the last seven days, Egretia has traded 51.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Egretia alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002693 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.27 or 0.00262655 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009988 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $132.33 or 0.01323046 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0685 or 0.00000685 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00021738 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.70 or 0.00097032 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0427 or 0.00000427 BTC.

About Egretia

Egretia’s genesis date was May 26th, 2018. Egretia’s total supply is 8,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,217,766,692 tokens. The Reddit community for Egretia is /r/Egretia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Egretia’s official website is egretia.io . Egretia’s official Twitter account is @Egretia_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Egretia is blog.egretia.io

Egretia Token Trading

Egretia can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Hotbit, CoinEx, OKEx, IDEX and Bilaxy. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Egretia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Egretia should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Egretia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Egretia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Egretia and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.