EDRCoin Price Tops $0.0552 on Top Exchanges (EDRC)

EDRCoin (CURRENCY:EDRC) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 24th. Over the last seven days, EDRCoin has traded 26.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. EDRCoin has a total market cap of $161,801.00 and $246.00 worth of EDRCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EDRCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0552 or 0.00000550 BTC on major exchanges including YoBit, CoinExchange and Cryptopia.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Distributed Credit Chain (DCC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0742 or 0.00000739 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Pascal Lite (PASL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000177 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000031 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Fonziecoin (FONZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC.

EDRCoin Coin Profile

EDRC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 22nd, 2016. EDRCoin’s total supply is 3,669,691 coins and its circulating supply is 2,931,224 coins. EDRCoin’s official Twitter account is @EDRCoinOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for EDRCoin is www.edrcoin.cash

Buying and Selling EDRCoin

EDRCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EDRCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EDRCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EDRCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

