eBoost (EBST) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $8,298.00

eBoost (CURRENCY:EBST) traded down 8.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 24th. One eBoost coin can currently be bought for about $0.0066 or 0.00000066 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Trade Satoshi and C-CEX. eBoost has a market cap of $661,473.00 and approximately $8,298.00 worth of eBoost was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, eBoost has traded 41.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.51 or 0.00724228 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00011991 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0850 or 0.00000849 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000051 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00015726 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0414 or 0.00000414 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded 25.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0891 or 0.00000892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000279 BTC.

eBoost Profile

EBST is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 29th, 2016. eBoost’s total supply is 99,990,001 coins. eBoost’s official website is www.eboost.fun . The Reddit community for eBoost is /r/eboost and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . eBoost’s official Twitter account is @eBoostCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

eBoost Coin Trading

eBoost can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: C-CEX, Bittrex and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as eBoost directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade eBoost should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase eBoost using one of the exchanges listed above.

