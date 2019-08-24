eBitcoinCash (EBCH) Achieves Market Cap of $547,661.00

eBitcoinCash (CURRENCY:EBCH) traded down 8.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 24th. Over the last week, eBitcoinCash has traded up 8.5% against the U.S. dollar. eBitcoinCash has a market capitalization of $547,661.00 and $906.00 worth of eBitcoinCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One eBitcoinCash token can now be bought for $0.0590 or 0.00000711 BTC on major exchanges including Stocks.Exchange and EtherDelta (ForkDelta).

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002696 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.39 or 0.00261291 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009880 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $132.09 or 0.01307684 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0686 or 0.00000679 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00021757 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.93 or 0.00098327 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0428 or 0.00000424 BTC.

About eBitcoinCash

eBitcoinCash’s launch date was March 15th, 2017. eBitcoinCash’s total supply is 21,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,285,500 tokens. eBitcoinCash’s official website is CoinPulse.io . eBitcoinCash’s official Twitter account is @ebchcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

eBitcoinCash Token Trading

eBitcoinCash can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as eBitcoinCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade eBitcoinCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase eBitcoinCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

