DZ Bank Reiterates “Hold” Rating for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

DZ Bank reiterated their hold rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

JPM has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $117.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank reissued a neutral rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $125.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $121.94.

NYSE:JPM opened at $106.02 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $344.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $112.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.99. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $91.11 and a 1-year high of $119.24.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $28.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.52 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 24.73% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.29 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 9.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, Director Mellody L. Hobson bought 18,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $109.91 per share, with a total value of $2,000,362.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $857,737.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peter Scher sold 10,816 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $1,243,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JPM. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. now owns 6,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $748,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433 shares during the period. BTR Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. now owns 164,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 27,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,050,000 after acquiring an additional 4,834 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 344.4% during the 2nd quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 88,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,857,000 after acquiring an additional 68,329 shares during the period. Finally, Occidental Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 137.2% during the 2nd quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 6,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $700,000 after acquiring an additional 3,622 shares during the period. 72.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

