Dropbox Inc (NASDAQ:DBX) Insider Timothy Regan Sells 1,000 Shares

Dropbox Inc (NASDAQ:DBX) insider Timothy Regan sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $18,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Timothy Regan also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Dropbox alerts:

On Wednesday, July 17th, Timothy Regan sold 4,125 shares of Dropbox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.60, for a total value of $105,600.00.

On Wednesday, June 19th, Timothy Regan sold 1,000 shares of Dropbox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $24,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:DBX traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.76. 3,131,761 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,128,123. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. Dropbox Inc has a 52-week low of $17.20 and a 52-week high of $27.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.11. The company has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a PE ratio of -13.56 and a beta of 1.39.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.15. Dropbox had a negative return on equity of 6.57% and a negative net margin of 2.91%. The business had revenue of $401.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $401.09 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. Dropbox’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Dropbox Inc will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America dropped coverage on Dropbox in a report on Friday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. TheStreet lowered Dropbox from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Nomura cut their price objective on Dropbox from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Dropbox in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.13.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Dropbox by 35.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,369,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,147,000 after buying an additional 4,847,447 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Dropbox by 48.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,362,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,885,000 after buying an additional 5,341,378 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Dropbox by 6.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,549,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,372,000 after buying an additional 811,742 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Dropbox by 63.1% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,551,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,113,000 after buying an additional 2,535,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Dropbox by 836.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,537,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,752,000 after purchasing an additional 5,838,601 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.17% of the company’s stock.

About Dropbox

Dropbox, Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its Website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. The company has approximately 500 million registered users across 180 countries.

Further Reading: Call Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Dropbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dropbox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.