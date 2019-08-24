DopeCoin Price Up 28.6% Over Last Week (DOPE)

DopeCoin (CURRENCY:DOPE) traded down 24.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 24th. One DopeCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000022 BTC on major exchanges including Bittrex and Cryptopia. DopeCoin has a total market capitalization of $259,916.00 and approximately $4,536.00 worth of DopeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, DopeCoin has traded up 28.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get DopeCoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $73.24 or 0.00725359 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00011638 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0867 or 0.00000859 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000053 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00015752 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0431 or 0.00000427 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0898 or 0.00000890 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000279 BTC.

About DopeCoin

DopeCoin (DOPE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 21st, 2014. DopeCoin’s total supply is 116,845,228 coins. DopeCoin’s official website is www.dopecoin.com . The Reddit community for DopeCoin is /r/DopeCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DopeCoin’s official Twitter account is @dopecoinGold and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling DopeCoin

DopeCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DopeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DopeCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DopeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DopeCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DopeCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.