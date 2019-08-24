Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $4.41 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) to report sales of $4.41 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Dominion Energy’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.26 billion and the highest is $4.56 billion. Dominion Energy reported sales of $3.45 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.8%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dominion Energy will report full-year sales of $17.47 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $17.15 billion to $17.93 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $18.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.88 billion to $20.32 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Dominion Energy.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 5.94%. Dominion Energy’s revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS.

Several research firms recently commented on D. TheStreet downgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 4th. Morgan Stanley set a $84.00 price objective on shares of Dominion Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $79.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.33.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cambridge Trust Co. grew its position in Dominion Energy by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 10,642 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in Dominion Energy by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 6,062 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Dominion Energy by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,130,434 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $86,659,000 after acquiring an additional 56,839 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Dominion Energy by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 237,292 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,994,000 after acquiring an additional 53,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in Dominion Energy by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 24,354 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,867,000 after acquiring an additional 3,550 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:D traded down $0.58 on Monday, hitting $75.94. The company had a trading volume of 2,469,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,503,955. Dominion Energy has a 1-year low of $67.41 and a 1-year high of $79.47. The stock has a market cap of $61.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $76.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.9175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $3.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.83%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 90.62%.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

