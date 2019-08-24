Dignity Price Down 12.5% Over Last Week (DIG)

Dignity (CURRENCY:DIG) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 24th. Dignity has a total market capitalization of $2.71 million and $29,123.00 worth of Dignity was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Dignity has traded 12.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Dignity token can now be bought for approximately $0.0052 or 0.00000051 BTC on exchanges including Livecoin and CoinExchange.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002677 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.41 or 0.00259779 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009832 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $133.25 or 0.01310544 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0673 or 0.00000662 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00021489 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.12 or 0.00099564 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0428 or 0.00000421 BTC.

Dignity Token Profile

Dignity’s genesis date was February 20th, 2018. Dignity’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 523,036,421 tokens. The official website for Dignity is cryptobontix.com . Dignity’s official Twitter account is @cryptobontix

Dignity Token Trading

Dignity can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dignity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dignity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dignity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

