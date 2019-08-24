Diamond Hill Investment Group (NASDAQ:DHIL) Lowered to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group (NASDAQ:DHIL) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group stock opened at $127.85 on Wednesday. Diamond Hill Investment Group has a 12-month low of $124.57 and a 12-month high of $188.75. The stock has a market cap of $437.41 million, a PE ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $136.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $141.51.

Diamond Hill Investment Group (NASDAQ:DHIL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The asset manager reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Diamond Hill Investment Group had a net margin of 36.33% and a return on equity of 20.34%. The company had revenue of $33.55 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,052 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,050 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 656 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,671 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. 55.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment advisory and fund administration services in the United States. It sponsors, distributes, and offers investment advisory and related services to a range of clients, such as corporations, mutual funds, retirement plans, public pension funds, endowments, foundations, financial institutions, and high net worth individuals.

