Diamond Hill Investment Group (NASDAQ:DHIL) Lowered to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group (NASDAQ:DHIL) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.
Shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group stock opened at $127.85 on Wednesday. Diamond Hill Investment Group has a 12-month low of $124.57 and a 12-month high of $188.75. The stock has a market cap of $437.41 million, a PE ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $136.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $141.51.
Diamond Hill Investment Group (NASDAQ:DHIL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The asset manager reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Diamond Hill Investment Group had a net margin of 36.33% and a return on equity of 20.34%. The company had revenue of $33.55 million during the quarter.
About Diamond Hill Investment Group
Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment advisory and fund administration services in the United States. It sponsors, distributes, and offers investment advisory and related services to a range of clients, such as corporations, mutual funds, retirement plans, public pension funds, endowments, foundations, financial institutions, and high net worth individuals.
