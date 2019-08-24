DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Shares Sold by Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,560 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 360 shares during the quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $1,582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DXCM. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of DexCom by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,042,131 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $124,776,000 after purchasing an additional 152,781 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of DexCom by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 164,763 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $19,738,000 after purchasing an additional 3,468 shares in the last quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of DexCom during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,864,000. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of DexCom by 59.0% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,304 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DexCom by 17,016.0% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,116 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,039,000 after purchasing an additional 17,016 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.19% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Andrew K. Balo sold 7,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $978,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Quentin S. Blackford sold 8,874 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.95, for a total transaction of $1,055,562.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 62,068 shares of company stock valued at $8,485,669. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DXCM shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of DexCom from $150.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of DexCom in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their target price on shares of DexCom from $173.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DexCom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $163.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of DexCom from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.75.

NASDAQ DXCM traded down $0.82 on Friday, hitting $173.55. The company had a trading volume of 1,126,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 992,471. The company has a market capitalization of $15.79 billion, a PE ratio of 578.50 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $153.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $137.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 6.05 and a quick ratio of 5.64. DexCom, Inc. has a 12-month low of $105.05 and a 12-month high of $176.59.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The medical device company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $336.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.40 million. DexCom had a negative net margin of 13.96% and a positive return on equity of 10.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes; and for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

