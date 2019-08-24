Deutsche Wohnen (FRA:DWNI) Given a €39.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €39.00 ($45.35) price objective on Deutsche Wohnen (FRA:DWNI) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on DWNI. HSBC set a €39.00 ($45.35) price objective on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Oddo Bhf set a €26.50 ($30.81) price objective on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Deutsche Wohnen in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €46.00 ($53.49) price objective on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €39.00 ($45.35) target price on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €40.72 ($47.35).

Shares of DWNI opened at €30.08 ($34.98) on Tuesday. Deutsche Wohnen has a 1 year low of €30.48 ($35.44) and a 1 year high of €38.09 ($44.29). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €32.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €38.53.

Deutsche Wohnen SE, a residential property company, develops and manages residential properties in Germany and Europe. The company operates through three segments: Residential Property Management, Disposals, and Nursing and Assisted Living. Its property portfolio consists of approximately 167,000 residential and commercial units; nursing properties with approximately 12,100 beds; and apartments for assisted living.

