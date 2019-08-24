Deutsche Bank Downgrades Continental (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) to Hold

Deutsche Bank cut shares of Continental (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on CTTAY. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Continental in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They set a sector perform rating for the company. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Continental in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Continental from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Continental from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Sunday, June 16th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut Continental from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of CTTAY opened at $11.82 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Continental has a 52 week low of $11.50 and a 52 week high of $18.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.92. The stock has a market cap of $23.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.91, a PEG ratio of -23.08 and a beta of 1.26.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft develops products, systems, and services for customers in various industries worldwide. The company operates through Chassis & Safety, Powertrain, Interior, Tires, and ContiTech segments. The Chassis & Safety segment develops, produces, and markets intelligent systems to enhance driving safety and vehicle dynamics.

