Delphy Tops 24 Hour Volume of $95,298.00 (DPY)

Delphy (CURRENCY:DPY) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 24th. Delphy has a market capitalization of $2.39 million and approximately $95,298.00 worth of Delphy was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Delphy has traded 12.2% higher against the US dollar. One Delphy token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0388 or 0.00000382 BTC on exchanges including Gate.io, OKEx and ABCC.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Delphy alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002679 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.48 or 0.00260448 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009847 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $133.49 or 0.01313010 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0673 or 0.00000662 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00021491 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.13 or 0.00099662 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0429 or 0.00000422 BTC.

About Delphy

Delphy launched on November 8th, 2017. Delphy’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 61,691,423 tokens. Delphy’s official website is delphy.org . Delphy’s official Twitter account is @Delphy_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Delphy

Delphy can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: ABCC, OKEx and Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Delphy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Delphy should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Delphy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Delphy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Delphy and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.