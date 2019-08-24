Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ:DFRG) Receives $8.75 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ:DFRG) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.75.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DFRG. BidaskClub upgraded Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group from $8.50 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 28th. ValuEngine upgraded Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd.

In related news, major shareholder Armistice Capital Master Fund bought 25,000 shares of Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.96 per share, for a total transaction of $149,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group during the first quarter worth approximately $235,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its holdings in shares of Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group by 257.1% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 9,212 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 6,632 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group by 343.2% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 306,526 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,189,000 after buying an additional 237,365 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group by 398.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,917 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 5,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital acquired a new position in shares of Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group during the first quarter worth approximately $224,000. Institutional investors own 95.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DFRG traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.98. The stock had a trading volume of 192,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 329,797. The company has a market capitalization of $266.92 million, a P/E ratio of -44.33 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.32. Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group has a 52 week low of $4.61 and a 52 week high of $9.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.46.

Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:DFRG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.03). Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group had a negative net margin of 20.75% and a negative return on equity of 3.98%. The firm had revenue of $131.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.37 million. As a group, analysts expect that Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group

Del Frisco's Restaurant Group, Inc develops, owns, and operates restaurants in the United States. It owns and operates restaurants under the Del Frisco's Double Eagle Steak House, Del Frisco's Grille, Barcelona Wine Bar, and bartaco brand names. The company offers steaks, as well as other menu selections, such as chops, fresh seafood, tapas, street food, and wines and cocktails.

