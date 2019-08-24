DeepOnion (ONION) Price Reaches $0.19 on Top Exchanges

DeepOnion (CURRENCY:ONION) traded up 2.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 23rd. During the last seven days, DeepOnion has traded up 3.5% against the US dollar. DeepOnion has a market cap of $3.01 million and $3,405.00 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DeepOnion coin can now be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00001804 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Coindeal, Cryptopia, SouthXchange and Stocks.Exchange.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get DeepOnion alerts:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00006721 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004033 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001100 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 88.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00003894 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0553 or 0.00000535 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.08 or 0.00068437 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000065 BTC.

DeepOnion Profile

ONION is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 6th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 21,108,978 coins and its circulating supply is 16,117,126 coins. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponionx and its Facebook page is accessible here . DeepOnion’s official message board is deeponion.org/community . The Reddit community for DeepOnion is /r/DeepOnion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for DeepOnion is deeponion.org

Buying and Selling DeepOnion

DeepOnion can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Coindeal, SouthXchange, BiteBTC, CoinExchange, Kucoin, RightBTC, Stocks.Exchange, Trade Satoshi and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeepOnion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeepOnion using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DeepOnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeepOnion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.