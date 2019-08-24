Davita (NYSE:DVA) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Sell

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Davita (NYSE:DVA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Davita from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Davita from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Davita from $68.00 to $66.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. William Blair reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Davita in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Davita from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $67.21.

Shares of DVA opened at $54.70 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $58.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.41. Davita has a 52 week low of $43.40 and a 52 week high of $79.11. The company has a market capitalization of $8.96 billion, a PE ratio of 15.32, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Davita (NYSE:DVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.12. Davita had a net margin of 1.21% and a return on equity of 14.67%. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Davita will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its position in Davita by 467.3% in the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Davita by 63.5% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 798 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in Davita by 54.0% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Davita by 2,481.1% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Employers Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Davita in the second quarter worth approximately $56,000. 88.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Davita Company Profile

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

