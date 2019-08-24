DATx One Day Trading Volume Reaches $1.28 Million (DATX)

DATx (CURRENCY:DATX) traded 8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 24th. Over the last week, DATx has traded up 30.4% against the U.S. dollar. One DATx token can currently be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges including FCoin, HitBTC, HADAX and IDEX. DATx has a market cap of $1.34 million and approximately $1.28 million worth of DATx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002687 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.36 or 0.00262582 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009924 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $131.97 or 0.01314674 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0688 or 0.00000685 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00021794 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.77 or 0.00097311 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0426 or 0.00000424 BTC.

About DATx

DATx’s launch date was February 22nd, 2018. DATx’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,391,302,551 tokens. DATx’s official Twitter account is @DATxOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . DATx’s official website is www.datx.co

Buying and Selling DATx

DATx can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HADAX, Kucoin, IDEX, HitBTC, FCoin and Rfinex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DATx directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DATx should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DATx using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

