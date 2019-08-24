DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.48

DarioHealth Corp (NASDAQ:DRIO)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.48 and traded as high as $0.41. DarioHealth shares last traded at $0.39, with a volume of 59,535 shares.

Separately, Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of DarioHealth in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1.50 price objective for the company.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.89.

DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01. DarioHealth had a negative net margin of 265.04% and a negative return on equity of 270.42%. The business had revenue of $1.65 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in DarioHealth stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in DarioHealth Corp (NASDAQ:DRIO) by 90.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,602 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,748 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.12% of DarioHealth worth $33,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 21.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DarioHealth Company Profile (NASDAQ:DRIO)

DarioHealth Corp., a digital health company, develops and commercializes patented and proprietary technologies providing consumers with laboratory-testing capabilities using smart phones and other mobile devices in the United States, Europe, Australia, and Canada. The company's flagship product, Dario, also known as Dario Smart Diabetes Management Solution, is a mobile, real-time, cloud-based, diabetes management solution based on a software application combined with Dario Smart Meter, a pocket-sized, blood glucose monitoring device.

