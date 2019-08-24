DAEX (DAX) Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.06 Million

DAEX (CURRENCY:DAX) traded down 8.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 24th. During the last seven days, DAEX has traded 2% lower against the US dollar. DAEX has a market cap of $2.06 million and approximately $791,747.00 worth of DAEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DAEX token can now be bought for $0.0058 or 0.00000058 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Indodax and LBank.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get DAEX alerts:

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $497.27 or 0.04967235 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00047897 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001319 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000216 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

About DAEX

DAX is a token. Its genesis date was February 9th, 2018. DAEX’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 354,666,702 tokens. DAEX’s official Twitter account is @daexblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DAEX is www.daex.io

DAEX Token Trading

DAEX can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank and Indodax. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAEX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DAEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DAEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DAEX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.