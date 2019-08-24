DA Davidson Boosts Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Price Target to $184.00

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) had its target price lifted by DA Davidson from $6.00 to $184.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. DA Davidson currently has a neutral rating on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Estee Lauder Companies’ Q1 2020 earnings at $1.60 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $6.00 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $6.63 EPS. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

EL has been the topic of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $197.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $172.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Estee Lauder Companies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $212.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $188.88.

Get Estee Lauder Companies alerts:

Shares of NYSE:EL opened at $197.15 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.72 billion, a PE ratio of 38.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.81. Estee Lauder Companies has a twelve month low of $121.47 and a twelve month high of $206.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $186.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $171.35.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 19th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.11. Estee Lauder Companies had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 44.43%. The firm had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Estee Lauder Companies will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. Estee Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.21%.

In related news, insider Hudis Jane Hertzmark sold 17,842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.64, for a total value of $3,615,502.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 219,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,541,690.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Alexandra C. Trower sold 6,608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.78, for a total transaction of $1,346,578.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 16.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EL. Next Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC raised its stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 387.9% during the second quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Thor Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. 54.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Estee Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Further Reading: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Receive News & Ratings for Estee Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estee Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.