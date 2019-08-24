Cryptopay (CPAY) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $425.00

Cryptopay (CURRENCY:CPAY) traded down 2.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 24th. Cryptopay has a total market capitalization of $1.25 million and $425.00 worth of Cryptopay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Cryptopay has traded 7.2% higher against the dollar. One Cryptopay token can now be bought for about $0.0183 or 0.00000182 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC and IDEX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Cryptopay alerts:

Maker (MKR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $497.78 or 0.04943815 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00047664 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001315 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000160 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000260 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000213 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

About Cryptopay

Cryptopay is a token. It was first traded on September 17th, 2017. Cryptopay’s total supply is 90,414,745 tokens and its circulating supply is 68,356,321 tokens. Cryptopay’s official message board is blog.cryptopay.me . Cryptopay’s official website is cryptopay.me . Cryptopay’s official Twitter account is @cryptopay and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Cryptopay

Cryptopay can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptopay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cryptopay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cryptopay using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cryptopay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cryptopay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.