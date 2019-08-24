Cryptaur Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $53,936.00 (CPT)

Cryptaur (CURRENCY:CPT) traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 24th. One Cryptaur token can currently be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, LATOKEN and CoinBene. Over the last seven days, Cryptaur has traded down 5.7% against the U.S. dollar. Cryptaur has a total market capitalization of $5.71 million and approximately $53,936.00 worth of Cryptaur was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Cryptaur

Cryptaur is a token. It was first traded on January 19th, 2018. Cryptaur’s total supply is 27,662,180,148 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,357,747,134 tokens. The official message board for Cryptaur is medium.com/@cryptaur . Cryptaur’s official Twitter account is @cryptaur and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cryptaur’s official website is cryptaur.com . The Reddit community for Cryptaur is /r/Cryptaur and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Cryptaur

Cryptaur can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, CoinBene and LATOKEN. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptaur directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cryptaur should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cryptaur using one of the exchanges listed above.

